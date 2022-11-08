Ontario

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

Overnight rain left flood control channels bloated with water Tuesday in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Search-and-rescue team members at a wash in Ontario Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.
NBCLA

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash.

Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California.

One body was recovered from the wash.

The initial investigation indicated the victims might have been part of a homeless encampment in the wash.

Authorities received a report just before 10 a.m. of six people in the water in the 1200 block of East 4th Street. They were washed downstream by the current, witnesses told firefighters.

At least one rescue team in a raft was in the water.

Two of the rescued victims were hospitalized. A third declined medical treatment.

Southern California received significant rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.

