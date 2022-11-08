At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash.

Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California.

One body was recovered from the wash.

The initial investigation indicated the victims might have been part of a homeless encampment in the wash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities received a report just before 10 a.m. of six people in the water in the 1200 block of East 4th Street. They were washed downstream by the current, witnesses told firefighters.

At least one rescue team in a raft was in the water.

Two of the rescued victims were hospitalized. A third declined medical treatment.

Southern California received significant rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.