One killed, 3 injured in small plane accident in Riverside County

The Riverside County Fire Department is investigating a small plane accident that left one person dead and three inured near French Valley Airport in Riverside County on Tuesday.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department's Twitter account, the incident was reported at 2:01 p.m. on the 3700 block of Industry Way.

Authorities say there were four occupants on the plane, one person died at the scene, and three others were treated with minor to serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the NTSB and FAA.

This is a developing story.