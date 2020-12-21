Police Officers in Botched Chicago Raid Placed on Desk Duty During Investigation

All Chicago officers involved in a botched raid on a woman's home in 2019 have been placed on desk duty amid an investigation into what happened when officers went to the wrong address and handcuffed a naked woman in her home, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.

According to the mayor, the officers, under the direction of CPD Supt. David Brown, will remain off the streets until the investigation is complete.

"I firmly believe in justice delayed is justice denied," Lightfoot said in an address from City Hall.

The address comes after the city's top lawyer, Mark Flessner, resigned his post as corporation counsel for the city of Chicago over the weekend after criticism as the city tried to keep the footage of the raid from airing on television.

Lightfoot told NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern that she “sought and received” Flessner’s resignation, and met with the attorney at his home in Ukrainian Village.

She also announced Monday that Celia Meza, her counsel and senior ethics advisor, has been appointed to fill the role as acting corporation counsel.

The raid, which took place in Feb. 2019, came to light in recent days after a video was published, which showed a handcuffed Young standing naked in her home for several minutes. Young is heard in the video telling officers that they are in the wrong home, and she and her attorney confirm that her home was not the target of the search warrant.

Video of the incident was later obtained by Young as part of a lawsuit against the city, and was obtained by several Chicago news outlets, including NBC 5.