OC Health Care Agency Reports First Case of Monkeypox in Youth

The OC Health Care Agency has recorded it first case of the monkeypox in someone under the age of 18-years-old.

This is one of the first reported cases of monkeypox in someone under the age of 18.

The OC Health Care Agency will be conducting a contract investigation to identify anyone who might have been exposed or came in close contact with the individual.

Orange County along with the OC Health Care Agency will follow CDC guidelines in regards to vaccines and preventing the spread of monkeypox, according to a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The exact age of the individual is not known.

"Please remember that monkeypox is very uncommon in children," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, County Health Officer in a released statement. "It is important to note that many childhood illnesses can cause rashes. If you or your children have a new or unusual rash, please follow preventive guidance and seek medical attention from a qualified health care professional for further recommendations."

In order to help limit the spread of monkeypox health officials have listed a few helpful tips to remember:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like hMPX

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with hMPX has used; and

Wash your hands often.

If you are exposed or have been contact with someone who has monkeypox here are some steps to follow:

Contact your primary care provider

Cover the area of the rash with clothing, and wear a mask

Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others

Isolate in a separate room or area from family members and pets

As vaccines remain in short supply for monkeypox only those who have been exposed or are at a higher risk of contracting the virus will be able to receive the vaccine.