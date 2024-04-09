Orange County

OC family honors slain college student with movement of kindness

The #BlazeItForward movement honors Blaze Bernstein whose life was taken by a former classmate in 2018.

By Hetty Chang and Alexandra Romero

Blaze Bernstein's family continues to honor his legacy by amplifying his messages of kindness and positivity through the Blaze It Forward campaign.

Bernstein was murdered in 2018 by a former classmate who is accused of killing him because of his ethnic background and sexual orientation.

In the online and social media movement, people are encouraged to perform intentional acts of kindness in hopes of making the world a better place in Bernstein’s honor.

“I think that’s the way we will heal as a family – and we will heal the world – that’s what Blaze would have wanted,” said Jeanne Bernstein, Blaze’s Mother.

As the trial moves forward after six years, the campaign has gained momentum. The Facebook group now has more than 30-thousand followers who post inspirational quotes to personal stories of celebration. 

“After 6 years, Blaze Bernstein's trial finally begins. To everyone in this group, both new members and long-time supporters, thank you for your unwavering commitment to #BlazeItForward,” one member of the Facebook group shared in a post. 

Bernstein is described by loved ones as a prolific writer with a desire for unity and justice.

"Through his various talents, Blaze was of service to others. He wrote and conducted a symphony of kindness and compassion in souls. Blaze left the world a better place because he has lived," wrote his family.

