Nurse Who Recovered From COVID-19 Was Attacked, Robbed on Her Way to Hospital: NYPD

Police say three teenagers are under arrest – and others are being sought – after an attack on a Bellevue nurse who had just recovered from COVID-19.

The nurse, Martha Toscano of Queens, New York, was beaten and robbed by a gang of teens who chased her and knocked her to the ground as she left a 6 train stop, en route to the hospital Wednesday night, the New York Post first reported.

Three good Samaritans who happened to be driving by and saw the attack screamed at the teens to stop before the attackers ran off with the 60-year-old's purse.

Toscano had returned to work just days earlier after recovering from the coronavirus, the Post reported.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, along with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl in connection with the incident. All three were charged with robbery. Police say the 19-year-old, Deshaun Harrison, has a long arrest record.

Harrison and the two girls with whom he was arrested are residents of a group home run by the city’s Administration for Children's Services, according to police.

