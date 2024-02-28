Club-wielding naked woman gets into fight on Venice Beach boardwalk as stunned onlookers film brawl

A bizarre altercation between two women at Venice Beach had onlookers do a double take earlier this week.

Video from the Southern California beach showed two women – one of them nude – using what appeared to be spiked clubs to fight one another on the boardwalk as people curiously watched. The naked woman wildly swung her weapon while the clothed woman pulled out her own bat from behind a trashcan, leading to what looked like a duel.

Phil Bouruqe, who works at a nearby store, captured footage of the unusual fight.

“Like, they were fighting and then people were gathering around watching,” he said of the crowd. “I mean, entertaining, that’s all I can say.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At some point during the fight, the clothed woman threw her weapon, giving her nude opponent the chance to scoop it up and swing both of them in the air before strutting down the boardwalk.

“It looks like she was kind of winning,” Joe Ayala said of the unclothed woman.

Ayala said he’d seen the naked woman before drinking nearby and riding a bicycle along the beach. According to Ayala, it isn’t unusual to see that woman in the nude.

“You have to remember that a lot of the people that are homeless out here, 85% of them have a mental issue or some kind of trauma that has pushed them to like where their limits get exceeded,” he said. "Somebody should have helped. Somebody should have stepped it, but a lot of people were probably freaked out by a naked woman fighting."

Although the daytime duel caught the attention of several spectators, no one called the police. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the crimes seen in the video are assault with a deadly weapon and indecent exposure. However, no report was filed with the department.

Ayala also said he wasn’t surprised that the event went unreported, saying these types of bizarre incidents are something commonly seen in the area.