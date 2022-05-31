Wayne LaPierre

NRA Board Re-Elects CEO Wayne LaPierre, Signaling No Change in Direction

LaPierre was re-elected almost unanimously, despite a rise in mass shootings and accusations that he has used the NRA as his “personal piggy bank” 

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Wayne LaPierre, National Rifle Association, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them.
The National Rifle Association’s board of directors voted Monday to re-elect longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre, signaling that the gun rights group isn’t changing direction despite a rise in mass shootings and its own internal turmoil. 

LaPierre has been in charge of the NRA’s day-to-day operations since 1991 and has shaped its no-compromise approach to lobbying against gun control, even after New York’s attorney general accused him of using the group as his “personal piggy bank.” 

The NRA said in a statement that the vote was “almost unanimous,” as a rival candidate, former Republican congressman Allen West, received support from only one board member. 

