Newport Beach

Newport Beach Sees Multiple COVID-19 Cases Among Firefighters, Lifeguards

By City News Service

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

Ten firefighters and 11 lifeguards have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Newport Beach, officials confirmed Sunday.

The numbers are a cumulative total throughout the past month and most have already returned to work, Fire Chief Jeff Boyles told City News Service.

The infections apparently happened through community spread and not while the firefighters and lifeguards were on duty.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: National Security Adviser Tests Positive; Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Begins

John Lewis 7 hours ago

Thousands to Mourn Rep. John Lewis at US Capitol

Boyles told the Los Angeles Times that all fire stations and trucks remain staffed, but the department is not sending crews to help fight brush fires in other counties.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Newport BeachcoronavirusCovid-19Orange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us