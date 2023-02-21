Neighbors Recall Accused Killer of Bishop as ‘Friendly' and ‘Nice'

The man accused of shooting dead a beloved Catholic bishop was “friendly” and “nice,” according to neighbors who spoke with NBC4.

Carlos Medina could often be seen working on his cars in the front yard of his home on the 2400 block of Kenwood Avenue in Torrance, the neighbors said. They added that nothing about him indicated he could be the man who killed Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell.

“It didn’t seem like there were any problems that you could spot as a neighbor. None. None. If he had any evil inside of him, it was very well-hidden because he was very, very polite,” said Luis Lopez, who lived directly behind Medina.

Medina, 65, was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting O’Connell dead at his Hacienda Heights home. A tipster told police that Medina had been acting “strange” and made comments about O’Connell owing him money following his death, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

One neighbor who did not want to be named recalled a SWAT team evacuating her and her family because of an hourslong standoff with Medina early Monday morning. She said she was “shocked” when officers told her Medina was being investigated for O’Connell’s killing.

The woman added that Medina was often with his wife, whom police said was O’Connell’s housekeeper.

Lopez said Medina’s wife would invite him and his sisters to go to church with her, and she spoke about her Catholic faith as well as working for O’Connell.

“She’s a very religious lady. Very, very nice,” Lopez said.

Francisco Medina Lopez lives down the street from the couple and said he knew them well. Medina Lopez said Medina was a good person and often drove his wife to work at the bishop’s home. Like others, Medina Lopez couldn’t fathom what would drive his neighbor to allegedly kill the bishop.

NBC4 tried to speak with Medina’s wife, but she was not home at the time. NBC4 also reached out to the couple’s family to try and get clarity on the situation but did not immediately receive a response.

Investigators have not yet established a possible motive in the murder.