Only in Florida

Naked Man Caught on Camera Climbing Tractor-Trailer on Florida Interstate

The incident happened June 30th on I-75 in Sarasota County, after deputies were called about a naked man running in and out of traffic

By NBC 6

WFLA-TV

A man with no clothes on was caught on camera climbing atop a tractor-trailer on a major roadway near Sarasota.

The incident happened June 30th on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, after deputies were called about a naked man running in and out of traffic, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.

Photos showed the man wearing nothing but shoes and socks climbing on the back of the truck.

The man, who was not identified, was taken off the tractor-trailer and taken into "protective custody," according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was later transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. Deputies did not say if he would be charged.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaFloridacaught on cameraSarasota County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us