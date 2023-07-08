Murrieta

6 dead after Cessna business jet crashes in Riverside County

The jet, which departed from Las Vegas, crashed near French Valley Airport northeast of Murrieta.

At least six people were onboard when a small jet crashed and burned early Saturday in Riverside County.

The Cessna C550 business jet crashed around 4 a.m. near French Valley Airport northeast of Murrieta.

Six people on the plane were located and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The plane departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Details about the victim’s identities and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Firefighters put out a small brush fire that spread from the plane's wreckage.

Earlier this week, a student pilot died and three passengers were injured when a small plane crashed near the airport in southwestern Riverside County.

