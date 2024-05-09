Woodland Hills

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Woodland Hills homeowner's tree

"I thought I was the only cougar in this house."

By Missael Soto and Robert Kovacik

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homeowner in Woodland Hills got a visit from an unusual guest on Thursday afternoon after a mountain lion was spotted lurking in her backyard.

"I thought I was the only cougar in this house," said Woodland Hills resident Corrina Bubenheim.

Bubenheim said she was getting home from work when her two German shepherds began excessively barking at the avocado tree on the property.

"I thought come on guys, just stop it," said Bubenheim. "I looked up and thought, 'It's a possum, maybe? Then I saw the big paws and its fur."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bubenheim quickly realized it was a mountain lion on the tree and promptly contacted the fire department for assistance, who then advised her to reach out to local animal shelters.

"They [fire department] told us to call the shelter... I wondered 'Do the shelters really pick up mountain lions?" said Bubenheim.

Animal Services arrived at the property but were unsuccessful in catching the predator. Instead, they went door to door, warning neighbors to keep pets inside.

U.S. & World

Money 7 mins ago

States have billions of dollars in unclaimed property. Here's how to check if you're owed money from the government

Immigration 26 mins ago

She fled violence while pregnant. Now a Venezuelan migrant is trying to build a better life in the US

The National Wildlife Federation said it appears to be a young uncollared mountain lion.

Bubenheim believes the reason for her surprise guest was the chicken coup in her backyard.

This article tagged under:

Woodland Hills
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us