Gianna Floyd

‘Miss You': Floyd's Daughter Speaks at Chauvin's Sentencing

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter shared what she wished she could tell her late father in a video shown ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing.

“I miss you and I love you," Gianna Floyd said in the video when asked what she would say to her dad.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

U.S. & World

Florida 7 hours ago

Miami Condo Collapse: 4 Dead, 159 Still Missing as Search Efforts Continue

George Floyd 15 hours ago

Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Murder of George Floyd

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride.”

Hers was the first of several victim impact statements given by Floyd's family members at Chauvin's sentencing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gianna FloydGeorge Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us