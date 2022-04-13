Michigan Police to Release Videos of Fatal Police Shooting of Patrick Lyoya

The Grand Rapids Police Department is releasing unedited videos Wednesday from an officer's encounter with Patrick Lyoya, who died after being shot during a traffic stop in Michigan earlier this month.

The 26-year-old Black man was killed after he was pulled over by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4 over an unregistered license plate. Police Chief Eric Winstrom has said Lyoya tried running away and was fatally shot during a “lengthy struggle” with the officer.

Lyoya’s family disputes the police's account of the encounter, saying they viewed video footage that showed Lyoya lying face down on the ground when the officer shot him in the back of the head "execution style," according to NBC News.

Among the footage released was video from the officer's body-camera, dashboard camera, a cellphone and a home surveillance system.

The officer, who is white and has been with the department since 2015, was placed on administrative duty pending an investigation by the Michigan State Police, Winstrom said. His name hasn’t been released.

Hundreds of demonstrators had joined Lyoya's family outside the Grand Rapids Police Department over the weekend, demanding the release of the videos and calling for transparency after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker urged police not to release any evidence, including video, until the investigation is complete.

“There are still many questions which remain unanswered,” Becker wrote in a press release. “As is our policy with any ongoing investigation, we do not release any material for public consumption.”

Winstrom pledged to release the videos anyways by Friday, April 15.

Ahead of Wednesday's press conference, the family asked the community not to protest after the footage is released, according to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

“No protests at this time,” the family told the outlet. “We don’t want violence out there. We want to avoid any violence.”

The family is being represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has also represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Lyoya and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 2014 from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He leaves behind two children, a 2-year-old and a 3-month-old.