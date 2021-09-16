Metallica Plays Surprise Concert at Small San Francisco Venue

It was a concert like no other.

Legendary rock group Metallica played a surprise show in San Francisco on Thursday night.

But only about 400 lucky fans got to see the band for a 40th anniversary rock out at The independent.

“I feel as excited as I felt standing in the first time I saw them in 1985,” said Matt Gamly.

Some Lifelong Metallica fans were excited for this as they got a rare opportunity to see legendary rocks stars live and up close.

One more view of #Metallica playing a surprise show at the Independent in SF. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/7X0iZWsBIc — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) September 17, 2021

It was Metallica's first live show in 738 days.

The independent announced the show Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Tickets prices were $19.81, a salute to the band's 40th anniversary. With a 19 cent surcharge, it cost a grand total of $20.

Fans had to race to the box office with proof of vaccination and cash to be lucky enough to see the show. It was sold out within 30 minutes.

The first person in line to get in was Dennis Mill. He said a rumor had him hanging out in the neighborhood.

“I heard rumors about Metallica. There were dark rumors around. No one knew what it was and it ended up working out,” he said.

Shawnis Tinker said her 73-year-old mother got in line for her.

“They're definitely known for playing last minute things and surprising fans, you have to be fast,” she said.

While Tinker didn't get inside but she said she had some fun trying.

Fans who did get in said they'll never forget it.