Mermaids, it is your merriest month, all March long, at Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know
- March is Mermaid Month in Ventura Harbor Village
- Music, mermaid-inspired eats, photo backdrops, and other festive offerings will be available around the district all month
- March 16 and 23, both Saturdays, have a few special events, including the opportunity to "Meet a Mermaid" from noon to 3 p.m.
A MERMAID'S MAP? It's likely not made of paper — a fold-out map would become rather soggy in the ocean — and we're not sure about the viability of an app at the bottom of the sea (and, indeed, how many bars a mermaid's phone even gets beneath the waves). But if the mythical beings did travel the ocean blue with charts or the sorts of tools that help them swim from Point A to Point B, we're fairly certain that Ventura Harbor Village is labeled as a prominent point of interest. That's due in large and lively part to what happens around the shopping destination each March, a month that is devoted to mermaids, mermaid-themed happenings, and mermaid-inspired eats, sights, and moments. March is Mermaid Month at the picturesque spot, and there are a couple of chances to meet a mermaid coming right up.
LOOK TO MARCH 16 and 23, two Saturdays, for the major Mermaid-y meet-ups. The "o-fish-al kick-off event" on March 16 will feature a dance party, a craft station, vendors, and an in-person mermaid from noon to 3 o'clock; the mermaid will return on March 23, along with the craft-making fun and a bubble dome. If you're swimming for the village on another day in March, you'll be able to try out a scavenger hunt and find mermaid-y meals and sips at select eateries (Boatyard Pub has a Siren Splash, while fish-zookies will up the oceanic vibe at Coastal Cone. Flap a fin and peruse all of the mermaid-focused high jinks, specials, and sights around the village now, a place that's on every mermaid's map, and calendar, come March.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.