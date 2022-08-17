Mehmet Oz Responds to Viral Crudité Video After Opponent John Fetterman Fundraises Off It

Mehmet Oz on Wednesday dipped into the hullabaloo over his now-viral attempt to shop for a crudité platter, addressing for the first time his remarks in an April video that boomeranged around the internet this week.

Speaking with the conservative news outlet Newsmax, Oz, the GOP Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, hit back at critics, including his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who said the campaign video showed Oz was out of touch with Pennsylvania voters.

"I’ve rolled my sleeves up my whole life," Oz said, pointing to his work as a cardiothoracic surgeon and his philanthropic ventures. "That’s what my life’s been about. When I joke about a crudité — which is a way of speaking about how ridiculous it is that you can’t even put vegetables on a plate — in the middle of a campaign, we’ll do whatever we need to do to make sure the people of Pennsylvania respect what we’re about, and we will work as hard as we can to fix their problems."

Who thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/dj5nz7vB1W — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) August 15, 2022

