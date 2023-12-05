Florida man accused of hurling Molotov cocktail at home after claiming resident owed him $20, police say

Miami-Dade Police have arrested a man accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Miami home Monday and causing damage to the property, officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miami-Dade Police responded to a residential fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday at a home located at 11511 Southwest 187th Street.

The residents of the home said that the suspect, 49-year-old Carlos Butler, came to the residence yelling that he wanted his money from one of the women who lived in the home. Butler claimed she owed him $20, the arrest affidavit said.

After a brief altercation, the victims closed the front door in Butler's face, and then he allegedly threw a mason jar at the house that was filled with an "unknown ignitable liquid" that caused damage to the front door.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined that the fire was intentional or incendiary.

According to the arrest affidavit, the fire started outside the front door of the home where there was damage from the flames and broken glass on the floor.

The residents of the home said that they extinguished the fire themselves and that MDFR was called to the scene after.

A while later, one of the residents told police Butler was across the street by a fruit stand on the southeast corner of

SW 187th Street and SW 115th Avenue where he was found and detained, the arrest affidavit said.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Butler told investigators he went to the residence seeking money from one of the residents and an unknown person that he claimed each owed him $20 and denied setting the fire.

Butler is facing several charges including arson in the first degree, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, and attempted felony murder.