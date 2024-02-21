Malibu landslide sends boulders tumbling onto canyon road

What to Know Malibu Canyon Road was closed in both directions due to a slide.

The hillside crumbled during overnight rainfall from a storm that soaked Los Angeles for three days.

Another storm is expected to add to already historic February rainfall.

Rocks and dirt tumbled down a rain-soaked hillside Wednesday and piled up on a canyon road in the Malibu area.

A photo from the California Highway Patrol showed a large pile of boulders on Malibu Canyon Road. The road is closed in both directions at Piuma Road due to the slide.

Malibu Canyon Road is closed in both directions near Piuma Road due to a large mudslide. Road expected to be closed for rest of day. Please avoid the area. @LHSLASD @CityMalibu @CityofCalabasas pic.twitter.com/V7HzOKdAEi — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) February 21, 2024

A car was damaged in the slide, but no injuries were reported. Drivers were advised the road will remain closed for two to three days.

Several other slides were reported after a third straight day of rainfall in the Los Angeles area.

UPDATE - 10:30 AM - Malibu Canyon is expected to stay closed for 2-3 days at Piuma for cleanup of a large mud/rock slide. PCH is closed Latigo Cyn - Corral Cyn due to mud/rock slide, expected to reopen this afternoon. Beware mud/rocks on all roads, avoid canyons. pic.twitter.com/qUhKAqJMTz — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuSafety) February 21, 2024

All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed just west of Corral Canyon in Malibu due to mudslides. There was no estimated time for reopening.

The coastal and canyon road closures led Pepperdine University to cancel all in-person classes Wednesday at its Malibu campus.

Part of Benedict Canyon Road was restricted to local access only due to a collapsing roadway. The closure was in effect from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive.

Mulholland Drive remained closed between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive due to slides at four locations. That closure was expected to last weeks.

The Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive off-ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway was closed until further notice due to a sinkhole.

The latest storm comes on the heels of an early February storm that shattered several rainfall records. The system is moving out of Southern California Wednesday, but another storm might bring rain Sunday and Monday.