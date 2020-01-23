Lunar New Year Fests Are Flowering Around SoCal

What to Know Original Farmers Market party is on Jan. 26

A fresh start?

Not only can we make one every morning, we can start anew with each minute, each passing thought, each breath.

But the "anew" aspect is truly in full bloom come the end of January and beginning of February each year, when multiple marvelous Lunar New Year celebrations spring up in our theme parks, our public markets, our malls, and our neighborhoods, too.

Feeling that joyful, future-is-fabulous spirit? Need some lion dancing, some wish-tree-ing, and some traditional Asian cuisine in your world? You're in some sort of luck during this lucky moment in time, for several Lunar New Year parties will twirl and swirl through the final weekend of January 2020.

The Original Farmers Market, at Third & Fairfax, is throwing an afternoon-big festivity on Sunday, Jan. 26. Seeking a Korean fan dance performance as well as martial arts? You'll find it all here.

Universal Studios Hollywood: How better to celebrate than in the presence of Po and Tigress, the terrific characters from "Kung Fu Panda"? Mr. Ping's Noodle Shop even makes a cameo at this happening, which will run daily through Feb. 9.

Santa Monica Place: K-Pop dancers are one energetic aspect to this mall-based bash, which will also include arts, crafts, a balloon artist, and more holiday-fun performances. Be there from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Disney California Adventure: It's "The Year of the Mouse" at the theme park, with Mickey and Minnie greeting guests in traditional Lunar New Year garb. A Mulan-led parade is part of the proceedings, too, as are a host of yummy, fortune-favorite foodstuffs. The fun happens daily through Feb. 9.

Stay tuned for more lion-lovely, firecracker-popping parties, including the famous Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown on Feb. 1.

