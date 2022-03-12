Los Angeles Travel and Adventure Show Returns After 2 Year Delay

If the COVID-19 pandemic has had you feeling cooped up at home for the past two years, and you're looking to travel somewhere new this summer, experts at the Travel and Adventure Show in downtown Los Angeles can help you plan safely and wisely.

"We're excited to be back," said Jonathan Golicz, vice president of the Travel and Adventure Show. "Not only are we back here at the convention center this weekend, but travel is back and we cannot be more excited about it."

This show, like those in years past, not only hosts the experts but the color and character of more than 350 destinations vying for travel guests.

The excitement was visible in the crowds coming into the travel expo, which was dormant for two years due to the pandemic.

"“My wife and I are itching to get out," said Randy Silva, a Torrance resident at the expo.

According to travel expert Sarah Dandashy, 37% of people polled are planning to travel during spring break, which is right around the corner for many people. That's a big increase from the 29% of people planning to travel during spring break in 2021.

With travel up 8% for spring trips this year compared to last, spring break is the first big trip this year people are itching to book, Dandashy said.



For those traveling via plane, masks will still be a reality at least through spring break season -- the TSA announced on Wednesday that it is extending the mask mandate on planes and in airports until April 18.

If you're excited to get out in the world but concerned about COVID-19, Dadashy says there are options for every comfort level, with road trips, vacation rentals, and all-inclusive resorts all still very popular.

"Do what makes sense for you... what makes you comfortable," she said.

With the cost of gas, and other factors, still uncertain, Dandashy suggests that if you find a deal now, you should book it -- even if you can't travel until later on.

"...Book direct, take advantage of loyalty/rewards programs, and ultimately, book now to secure the best rates… and travel later," she said.