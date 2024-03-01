Woman's head found at New York park where kids found man's arm

A head and another arm were recovered at a Long Island park where homicide detectives returned Friday to search for more body parts, a day after two arms and a leg turned up within about a mile of each other in the area, authorities say.

Investigators say a total of five body parts have been recovered from Southards Park Pond. One of the arms, the leg and the head belong to a woman and appear to be the same victim. Two previously recovered arms are those of a man, though it was not clear if the limbs were from one or two individuals, police said.

The area was cordoned off throughout the day to assist in the investigation, with the search wrapping up before 5 p.m., as the command post left and police tape was taken down. There was no word on whether anything else had been found; police were expected to release more information later Friday evening.

The grim series of discoveries started with a group of teenagers who found a left arm in the bushes as they were walking to school. One of the kids called a parent, and the parent called 911 after checking it out for himself.

A short time later in the early afternoon, a police dog searching another part of the large park found a human leg under leaves about a mile from the first location — and not far from a nearby elementary school. Later Thursday, a right arm was found, about 20 feet further into the woods from where the first arm was discovered in the morning, police said.

Investigators planned to overturn more leaf piles as part of their search for additional remains Friday. They believe the body parts were dumped recently. Their investigation was focused on the park's exterior initially. Investigators said they'd decide whether to search the park's interior in short order.

Police didn't immediately provide any further information on the limbs found, hoping that testing the DNA and examining tattoos could help lead them to an identification.

Investigators believe whoever dumped the bodies used a car to transport them. Gang-related activity has not been ruled out.