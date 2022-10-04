Dates From App End in Home Invasion Robberies in Long Beach

Long Beach Police arrested three men for their roles in a case that involves human trafficking, and a dating app catfish scheme that resulted in at least two home invasions.

Long Beach Police said there may be more victims in this case.

Long Beach Police said in July, two men came forward saying they were robbed after speaking with a woman on a dating app.

Police say the victims invited her to their homes and when she walked in, three men followed her with guns and stole from their apartments.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That woman was detained in LA, but told police she was raped and sexually assaulted. She says she was forced by three men to participate in the home invasion robberies.

The men arrested were identified as Vincent Lindsey, Tyheam Boyce, and Marcos Wesley.

"We need to really increase the awareness about dating safety and app safety in general," said Julie Spira, the founder of Cyber Dating Expert.

"No one should give out their home address to anyone they haven’t met," Spira said. "I always prefer meeting in a public place, perhaps after work. Let a friend know who you’re meeting. Enlist in the buddy service of one of your pals and don’t get into someone’s car."

Spira said people should work to learn more about the person they are talking to, verifying their pictures and profile using other sites like Facebook or LinkedIn.

"Every major dating app has the opportunity to say block this profile, or you can un-match with someone if you’re just not interested in communicating, but you can report the different person who might make you feel uncomfortable," Spira said.

Despite some issues, like this case in Long Beach, Spira thinks datings apps are worth your time.

"Dating apps are the number one way that couples are meeting now, so if you’re not on a dating app and you’re looking and none of your friends are fixing you up, please know you should feel safe on a dating app as long as you follow your intuition and you take the time to get to know someone," she said.

All three of the men police arrested were still in custody Tuesday being held on $1 million bond.

If you or someone you know may have had a similar experience, Long Beach police ask that you contact them immediately at (562) 570-7219.