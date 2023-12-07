Long Beach

Long Beach expands Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

This would be the second cohort of qualified applicants who would receive $500 a month for 12 months under the Long Beach Pledge.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

The City of Long Beach announced Thursday that it will expand its Guaranteed Income Pilot Program to 200 additional households.

The expansion includes five Long Beach ZIP codes where there are households with children living below the poverty level.

“We’re giving vulnerable families in our city direct financial support that will help them pay for needs like housing, bills, groceries, and emergencies. That can make a big difference in helping folks stay afloat throughout the new year,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

The application for the second cohort will open in January and be available only online. Those selected will be notified in early 2024, with payments starting in the spring.

“This expansion of the Long Beach Pledge program is an indicator of the positive impact this program has had on our low-income families,” said Department of Economic Development Director Bo Martinez.

The Long Beach Pledge will use the $1.2 million in funding to support the city’s local homelessness emergency proclamation. The program launched in 2022 under the Long Beach Recovery Act.

Here are the rules to qualify:

  • Households with dependent children and gross household income (before taxes) of 100% or less of the federal poverty level. This number depends on how many individuals are in your household/family unit.
  • Residents in the 90802, 90804, 90805,90806, and 90810 ZIP code.

The City of Long Beach has also provided a number for resources available to families who are not eligible for the program, 1-562-570-4246.

More information on the Long Beach Program is available here.

