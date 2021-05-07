Capitol Riot

Lawyer for Capitol Riot Suspect Blames Fox News, Trump

“He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitus’ or ‘Foxmania’," the lawyer said during a virtual hearing

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

A Capitol riot suspect was persuaded to storm the building on Jan. 6 after spending hours watching Fox News and listening to former President Donald Trump's election fraud lies, his lawyer said.

Anthony Antonio, 27, of Delaware, was arrested last month on five federal charges including knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct; impeding law enforcement during civil disorder; disrupting Congress; and damaging government property.

According to the Huffington Post, Joseph Hurley, a Delaware-based lawyer, blamed Antonio's behavior on him watching Fox News too much.

“He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitus’ or ‘Foxmania’ and became interested in the political aspect and started believing what was being fed to him," Hurley said Thursday during a virtual hearing on Zoom, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

