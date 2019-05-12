NBC

Large Tree Limb Falls on Cupertino Home; No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area staff

A portion of a large tree fell on top of a house in Cupertino early Sunday morning, but everyone inside the home managed to walk away unscathed, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The section of the tree was roughly 60 feet long and about 6 feet in diameter, the sheriff's office said. It caused severe damage to a home on Newsom Lane, including caving in the roof and destroying the front door.

A Bay Area tree specialist spokesman said the tree likely came down because of old age and heavy weight on the protruding limb.

U.S. & World

Harvey Weinstein 8 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty in Landmark #MeToo Moment

Vanessa Bryant 1 hour ago

Vanessa Bryant’s Heartbreaking Speech at Memorial Brings Audience to Tears

Crews worked all day Sunday to begin removing the tree and said it likely wouldn't be cleared completely until Monday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

NBCBrendan WeberCupertinoSanta Clara County Sheriff's Office
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us