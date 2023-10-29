Father detained after 2 children dead, 2 hospitalized in Lancaster child abuse investigation

A man was detained after four of his children -- two of whom died -- were found Saturday night with cuts to their bodies at a Lancaster home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the residence in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 after receiving a report of child abuse around midnight. Four children under age 10 found with cuts to their bodies were hospitalized.

Two of the children died at the hospital. The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized.

The father of the children, who was identified as Prospero Serna of San Bernardino County, was detained as a person of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.