Lahaina banyan tree sprouts first green leaves since Maui wildfires

The historic banyan tree in the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina has sprouted brilliant green leaves for the first time since the devastating wildfires on Maui.

Video from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows green leaves bursting in a group among dead, brown brittle leaves on the charred tree. The leaves represent a reason for optimism among arborists and residents who consider the tree a symbol of hope and resilience, according to the department.

"Groups of leaves are sprouting on the Lahaina Banyan Tree," the agency said it its post. "Arborists, volunteering their time and expertise to saving the 150-year-old tree, indicate these are positive signs for its long-term recovery."

The department has posted updates on the tree's recovery since August. Volunteers have worked to aerate soil and provide nutrients in the wake of fires that destroyed large swaths of the town that month.

At least 97 people were killed in the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. Some residents tried to flee the scenic coastal town as flames overran the community. Others made a desperate run for the ocean.

The tree's history is as robust as its mighty branches. Just 8 feet tall when it was planted in 1873, the tree was a gift from India in recognition of the first Protestant mission in Lahaina.