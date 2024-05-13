WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burns in East County

Firefighters were called out Monday to a brush fire south of Alpine.

The blaze began burning sometime around 1:30 p.m. just south of the Loveland Reservoir, which is near Sloan Canyon.

Cal Fire tweeted at 2:10 that the so-called #Love2IC Fire has already burned about 15 acres and that, with it moderate rate of spread, could expand to up to 100 acres.

Firefighting aircraft are overhead and can be seen making waterdrops and also dropping red fire-retardant. The fire is in an unpopulated area at the top of what appears to be a hillside. Flames, however, were visible from an outdoor area near a structure down the hill, where, it appeared, there may be a large stack of wood. An engine company was nearby though, between those flames and a spot fire just on the other side of the fire truck. By 2:45, it appeared that most of the areas that had been actively burning were extinguished.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is responding to a vegetation fire south of Loveland Reservoir near Sloan Canyon. Updates to follow. #Love2IC pic.twitter.com/9Xj6GYKLTB — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 13, 2024

Water reserves should be no problem for the aircraft, since the nearby Loveland Reservoir has nearly topped out from the spring rains. The vegetation nearby is still dark green from all the moisture.

Active flames were still visible at 2:34 p.m., however, so the fire crews had their work cut out for them.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.