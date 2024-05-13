Water main break closes portion of Morena Boulevard near Linda Vista

A portion of Morena Boulevard near San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood is closed due to a water main break that started Monday evening, police said.

The break, located at Morena Boulevard and Napa Street near Tio Leo's Mexican Restaurant, was reported just before 5 p.m.

It has since created a large hole in the street, and water could be seen bubbling up around 1 to 2 feet, according to Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

Water and rocks were obstructing traffic, Buttle said, leading San Diego police to direct vehicles around the pipe failure.

This area has been the site of ongoing construction as part of the "Morena Conveyance South" portion of the city's Pure Water project. Monday's break is less than one-half mile from a break that occurred in March.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.