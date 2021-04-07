coronavirus pandemic

LA County Sees First Case of South African COVID-19 Variant

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that there are likely many more cases of the variants present in the county.

By City News Service

Los Angeles County has confirmed its first case of the South African COVID-19 variant strain in the county, and the first three cases of the Brazilian P.1 variant of concern.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that due to the limited testing done by the county for variants, there are likely many more cases of the variants present in the county.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

United States Apr 6

64-Year-Old Retiree Who Left the U.S. for Mexico: 7 Downsides of Living in a Beach Town for $1,200 Per Month

Tiger Woods 6 hours ago

LA Sheriff: Primary Cause of Tiger Woods Accident Was Speeding

Los Angeles County reported 53 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 23,340. The county is also announcing 479 new cases, for a cumulative total of 1,223,174 cases from throughout the pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson announced they had to throw away 15 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine after a mistake at a Baltimore production facility operated by Emergent BioSolutions.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

Source: The statewide totals for doses administered reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Otherwise we used data from the California Department of Public Health.
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicschool reopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us