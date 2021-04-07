LA County Sees First Case of South African COVID-19 Variant

Los Angeles County has confirmed its first case of the South African COVID-19 variant strain in the county, and the first three cases of the Brazilian P.1 variant of concern.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that due to the limited testing done by the county for variants, there are likely many more cases of the variants present in the county.
Los Angeles County reported 53 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 23,340. The county is also announcing 479 new cases, for a cumulative total of 1,223,174 cases from throughout the pandemic.
California COVID-19 Vaccinations
The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.
Source: The statewide totals for doses administered reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Otherwise we used data from the California Department of Public Health.
