LA-bound United Airlines plane diverted to Chicago due to security issue, FAA says

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Chicago as it was headed to Los Angeles early Wednesday due to a security issue reported by crew members, according to the FAA.

Details about the nature of the security issue were not immediately available.

United Airlines Flight 1533 departed Newark Liberty International Airport early Wednesday bound for LAX. The Boeing 787 landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport at about 7:40 a.m. local time Wednesday after crew members reported the problem.

The plane had 202 passengers and nine crew members on board.

"United flight 1533 diverted to Chicago this morning due to a potential security concern," United Airlines said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and met local law enforcement upon arrival. Customers deplaned and we expect the flight to depart for Los Angeles later this afternoon."

