San Mateo County

Crews Search for 12-Year-Old Boy Swept Into Water at San Mateo County Beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews on Monday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County, officials said.

Two other people, an adult and an 8-year-old, were with the boy standing on the beach when they were all swept into the ocean by a wave, according to officials. The adult and the 8-year-old were eventually pushed back to the shore by the surf.

The 12-year-old, who is from Fremont, was pulled under about 100 yards offshore, officials said.

The search effort was slated to continue through the evening.

A high surf advisory was in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us