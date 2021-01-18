Crews Search for 12-Year-Old Boy Swept Into Water at San Mateo County Beach

Crews on Monday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County, officials said.
Two other people, an adult and an 8-year-old, were with the boy standing on the beach when they were all swept into the ocean by a wave, according to officials. The adult and the 8-year-old were eventually pushed back to the shore by the surf.
The 12-year-old, who is from Fremont, was pulled under about 100 yards offshore, officials said.
The search effort was slated to continue through the evening.
A high surf advisory was in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.