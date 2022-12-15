Jasper Wu Case: 3 Arrested Year After Toddler Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Oakland freeway shooting that left toddler Jasper Wu dead, officials announced Thursday.

Jasper and his family were traveling on Interstate 880 when they were caught in the crossfire between rival gangs "having a rolling gun battle" on the freeway at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said.

Jasper, who was 23 months old, was asleep in his car seat when the shooting broke out, O'Malley said. A bullet came through the front windshield at an angle and struck him, killing him instantly.

"This is the worst nightmare and outcome of gun violence and especially gang gun violence," O'Malley said. "Innocent people are quite literally caught in the crossfire. The horrific nightmare for the Wu family and their baby being killed in such a senseless and violent manner can never be reconciled."

DA @NancyOMalleyDA1 says the shooting was a result of two rival gang members shooting at each other. @nbcbayarea — Velena Jones (@velenajones) December 15, 2022

The three people who were arrested were identified as Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. They were each charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the district attorney's office. Bivins and Green were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal street gang conspiracy.

Officials said a fourth person, Keison Lee, was also involved but later died in an unrelated incident.

One of the three suspects is expected in court Friday. The other two are in custody in Contra Costa County on unrelated charges and are expected to be transferred to Alameda County soon.

Jasper's father spoke briefly at a press conference Thursday with the help of Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“It was for them mixed feelings," Chan said. "First thing is first, they were very happy and excited to see this press conference of this case, but at the same time they feel like this is bringing back the memory of day one of what happened."

The CHP, which continues to investigate freeway shootings, hopes the arrests send a clear message.

“To those who use state highway system as a place to commit shootings and other acts of violent crime, know this: the CHP will not relent,” CHP Assistant Chief Jason Reardon said. “We will go through any lengths within the law to find you and hold you account table for your actions.”