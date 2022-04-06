The bodies of a father, mother and adult son were found badly decomposed in an Irvine home Wednesday after police say their extended family members called for a welfare check after not being in contact for a year.

The Irvine Police Department said after Canadian authorities contacted them asking for a welfare check on the behalf of concerned family members, officers entered a home at 58 Riverboat in Irvine at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found "three severely decomposed bodies inside that appeared to be adults."

There were no signs of someone entering the home, and police are not looking for any intruders.

Police said it may have been a murder-suicide, and there are "some indications this was a domestic related incident."

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at ghudson@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7168.