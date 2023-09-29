IRS consultant charged with leaking Trump's tax information

An IRS consultant was charged Friday in connection with wrongfully disclosing tax return information, documents that were, according to a source familiar with the matter, the leaked the tax returns of former President Donald Tump.

Charles Littlejohn, of Washington, D.C., was working at the IRS as a government contractor when he stole tax return information linked with a public official "and thousands of the nation's wealthiest people, including returns and return information dating back more than 15 years," prosecutors said in court documents.

A source confirmed to NBC News that Trump was the unnamed public official whose records had been leaked. CNN was the first to report that the charges pertained to the disclosure of Trump's taxes.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee released six years of tax returns for former President Donald Trump, including nearly 6,000 pages of personal and business tax records.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here