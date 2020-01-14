Iran

Top Iran Diplomat Says People ‘Were Lied to’ Over Ukraine Jetliner

The shootdown has sparked days of angry protests in the country

By Jon Gambrell and Emily Schmall

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Iran's top diplomat acknowledged Wednesday that Iranians "were lied to" for days following the Islamic Republic accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people.

The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi represent the first time an Iranian official referred to the earlier story that a technical malfunction downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight as a lie.

The shootdown has sparked days of angry protests in the country.

U.S. & World

2020 Elections 3 hours ago

Key Moments from the January Democratic Debate

2020 Presidential Race 2 hours ago

Warren Makes Debate Case: Democratic Woman Can Beat Trump

"In the last few nights, we’ve had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days," Zarif said.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IranUkraineplane crash
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us