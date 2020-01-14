Top Iran Diplomat Says People ‘Were Lied to’ Over Ukraine Jetliner

Iran's top diplomat acknowledged Wednesday that Iranians "were lied to" for days following the Islamic Republic accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people.

The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi represent the first time an Iranian official referred to the earlier story that a technical malfunction downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight as a lie.

The shootdown has sparked days of angry protests in the country.

"In the last few nights, we’ve had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days," Zarif said.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.