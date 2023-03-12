Flooded Interstate 880 in Fremont Partially Reopens

Interstate 880 in Fremont, shut down at Thornton Avenue for several hours Sunday because of flooding, has partially reopened.

Two southbound lanes reopened just after 4 p.m. Northbound lanes remained closed, with traffic being diverted off at Mowry Avenue.

Motorists were told to find alternate routes until the freeway fully reopens.

The CHP blamed "drainage canal overflow" for the flooding.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.