Biden Administration

Inflation Reduction Act Puts $60B Focus on a Biden Priority: Environmental Justice

The Biden administration said there will be a "regular drum beat" push to promote several initiatives

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The massive economic and climate package passed Friday by House Democrats includes $60 billion for so-called environmental justice priorities, and White House officials are pledging that economically disadvantaged communities grappling with pollution and health disparities will have a clear line to that money.

The Biden administration said there will be a "regular drum beat" push to promote several initiatives.

Those include a block grant program, another to target pollution in port communities, as well as a "neighborhood access and equity grant" for improving transportation and air quality.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Biden Administrationclimate changeInflation Reduction Act
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us