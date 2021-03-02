voting rights

In Supreme Court, GOP Attorney Defends Voting Restrictions by Saying They Help Republicans Win

The case could have big implications outside of Arizona

In this April 19, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, D.C.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A Republican attorney defending Arizona's voting restrictions in front of the Supreme Court told justices Tuesday that the GOP was defending the measures because they disadvantage Democrats.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over Arizona voting restrictions in a pair of consolidated cases challenging a state law banning ballot collection and a policy that tosses ballots cast in the wrong precinct. Democrats have sued, saying the rules discriminate against minorities and violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The case could have big implications outside of Arizona if the justices create a test for how to evaluate such voting rights cases under the voting rights legislation.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Biden Vows Enough Vaccine for All US Adults by End of May

Imperial County 7 hours ago

12+ People Dead, 12+ Hospitalized After SUV Crashes With Semi-Truck in Imperial County

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

This article tagged under:

voting rightsSupreme CourtRepublican Party
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us