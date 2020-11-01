Husband Honors Pregnant Wife For Day of the Dead After Suspected DUI Driver Ran Her Over

James Alvarez, the husband of a pregnant woman who was run over and killed in a suspected DUI crash in Anaheim in August, shared some heartwarming photos honoring his wife--Yesenia Lisette Aguilar--on social media with the theme of the Day of the Dead.

Aguilar was 35 weeks pregnant and walking with her husband on Aug. 11 when a suspected intoxicated driver jumped the curb, and slammed into the pregnant 23-year-old.

The baby, Adalyn Rose, was delivered by emergency C-section, but Aguilar died at the hospital of injuries suffered in the horrific collision.

In the post, shared on social media Thursday, Alvarez alludes to the famous Disney movie "Coco," saying he and his baby daughter Adalyn Rose will always remember Aguilar. “Remember me... Though I have to say goodbye, remember me...Adalyn and I will always remember you.”

In the photos, Alvarez tenderly holds his baby daughter and stands in front of an Altar of the Dead that was built to honor his wife's life.

The altar includes a picture of pregnant Aguilar surrounded by cempasúchil flowers, orange Mexican marigolds commonly used in altars to create a path that represents the passage of the dead person from our world to the world of the dead, with candles and other religious symbols.

Alvarez dresses as a catrín, an iconic figure for Mexican people that symbolizes life after death; and his baby daughter, Adalyn dresses in traditional Mexican clothing with a colorful shawl and a flower crown.

The suspected DUI driver, who had previous DUIs according to the DMV, was charged with murder, one felony count of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum life sentence. She pleaded not guilty to murder charges in September.