Hurricane Douglas Heads for Hawaii; Tropical Storms Hanna, Gonzalo Threaten US

Two storms are approaching the southern United States while on the opposite side of the nation a Category 4 hurricane is threatening Hawaii.

Late Thursday, Hurricane Douglas was 1,025 miles (1,810 kilometers) southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). It's the first hurricane to threaten the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, presenting new challenges to Hawaii officials long accustomed to storms.

For example, how do you secure enough shelter space when people have to stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart from one another? What happens when someone shows up at a shelter with a fever?

Douglas is expected to weaken as it passes over cooler water but meteorologists warn strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf could afflict the entire state beginning on Sunday.

The storm approaches as Hawaii grapples with increasing COVID-19 numbers. On Thursday, the state reported 55 newly confirmed cases, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

"I never thought in 30 years of doing this I'd be answering medical questions," said John Cummings, the public information office for Honolulu Emergency Management, underscoring the odd position authorities have found themselves in.

Unlike other hurricane-prone states like Florida where residents pile into cars to evacuate when storms approach, it’s impractical to leave Hawaii to get away from a storm. Shelter space is also limited.

So, as is typical, local authorities are urging most people to shelter at home if they can. Those living in homes built according to code after 1995 should be “pretty good to go," Cummings said.

Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean, NBC Miami reported.

Hanna was located about 315 miles (510 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory. It had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west, northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Hanna was forecast to make landfall on Saturday. A tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas, and a tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

Forecasters increased the expected rainfall totals in its update, stating that Hanna could bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain and coastal swells that "are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the advisory stated.

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

The other tropical storm developing south of the U.S., Gonzalo, was also the earliest Atlantic named storm for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Gonzalo was moving 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center's Friday update. It was located about 645 miles (1,040 kilometers) east of the southern Windward Islands.

The Hurricane Center said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday. As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm warning is in effect for several places, including St. Lucia, Tobago and Grenada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain.