Hotel Del’s Beach Cam Is Keeping Us Dreaming

VIRTUAL VISITS? We're soaking them up these days, much in the way we soak up sunbeams on a wide, surf-soaked beach. We want to see exactly what is happening at our go-to haunts, even while we stay home in response to COVID-19, and the beloved bastions of fundom temporarily shutter as a safety precaution. We can still connect through scenes, presented live, via cameras positioned around the properties we love. And while we're not squishing sand in our toes, or savoring a cold drink on toasty August afternoon just steps from the waves, we can look in on the Hotel del Coronado right now, to find some faraway flavor of life on its beach.

THE DEL... announced on March 26 that it had "temporarily suspended operations for the first time in its 132 year history," keeping the "safety and security" for both guests and employees at the top of mind. But while the landmark has momentarily locked its doors, we can peek in on its beaches, both to the north and south (there are even a couple of time lapse options, too, if time lapse is your thing). Until you can return to the property, to admire the crown chandeliers designed by author L. Frank Baum, its big brunch scene and its many turret'd charms, keep an eye on the cameras, and, of course, plan a viewing of "Some Like It Hot," the 1959 Billy Wilder-helmed flick that famously visited the stretch of sand fronting the hotel.