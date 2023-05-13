Morgan Hill

Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing in Morgan Hill

No one was hurt when the pilot landed the balloon in a Ross parking lot

By NBC Bay Area staff

A hot air balloon pilot had to make an emergency landing Saturday morning outside of a Ross clothing store in Morgan Hill. 

The pilot ran out of the propane needed to keep the balloon aloft at 8:30 a.m., and landed in a parking lot near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Dunne Avenue. No one was hurt in the landing.

Police said their officers were able to get the man some propane. He then took off and continued on his way.

