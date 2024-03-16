Horse dies after winning race at Santa Anita

A 4-year-old colt was euthanized Saturday after suffering an injury immediately after winning a race at Santa Anita.

Matanzas Creek finished first in Saturday's sixth race and "was injured while galloping out after the race," Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.

The horse collapsed face-first into the dirt about 50 yards past the finish line. He was trained by Tim Yakteen and his jockey was Lanfranco Dettori, according to the industry website Equibase.

"Matanzas Creek sustained irreparable injuries to his right front fetlock,'' Tom Ryan of part-owner SF Racing posted on X. "It's a heartbreaking decision to make, but he was euthanized onsite. Our hearts go out to the horse and the people who adored and cared for him. Thankfully, Frankie walked away from this tragedy."

Matanzas Creek had five races and two first-place finishes in his career, including Saturday's result.

He is the sixth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year.