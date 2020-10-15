Body Found Inside Storage Container in Hawaiian Gardens

The body of a man was discovered inside a storage unit in the city of Hawaiian Gardens Thursday evening.

Deputies assigned to the Lakewood Station responded to the 12300 block of Carson Street at about 6:15 p.m. after an employee at the storage facility smelled a strong odor coming from one of the storage units, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A crew with the Los Angeles County Fire Department alongside deputies entered the storage unit and found the body of a white adult male approximately 30-35 years old, investigators said.

The identity of the man and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.