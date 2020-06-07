Hollywood Protest Crowd Grows to 20,000 Led by Black Lives Matter, YG and BLD PWR

Tens of thousands of people again took to Southern California streets to protest racism and police brutality Sunday, with more than a dozen demonstrations in Los Angeles County alone tied to the deaths of George Floyd, killed by police on a Minneapolis street, and Breonna Taylor, in her Louisville apartment.

Sunday evening, an estimated crowd of about 20,000 peacefully marched west on Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue in Hollywood, according to Los Angeles police and media reports from the scene. Marchers were still moving as of 7 p.m. and most appeared to be wearing face masks, although social distancing did not appear to be observed.

In downtown Los Angeles, a group of protesters estimated at between 150 and 300 by police are demonstrating outside the steps of City Hall on Spring Street. Those demonstrators ranging in number throughout the day have been at that location and Grand Park most of the day.

In West Hollywood, demonstrators marched south on La Brea Avenue and headed west on Santa Monica Boulevard Sunday evening, according to the sheriff's department.

The march became a more intimate gathering as night fell on the intersection of Hollywood and Highland. Gil Leyvas reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Sunday June 7, 2020.

Earlier that afternoon, a caravan of vehicles that joined the Hispanic and black communities drove through Compton on the way to downtown L.A. and the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department.

In another part of Compton, a handful of demonstrators dubbed the "Compton Cowboys" rode horses to show their support.

In Beverly Hills, what that city's police department described as a peaceful bicycle protest moved through the city, headed westbound on Santa Monica.

In East Los Angeles, demonstrators gathered peacefully at Mariachi Plaza.

Meanwhile, National Guard troops were leaving the Los Angeles area Sunday evening, eight days after being deployed to assist in managing protests and looting, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

Garcetti said a small number of units "will be stationed nearby until June 10 to provide emergency support" if needed.

"I'm proud that our city has been peaceful this week and that our residents are leading a powerful movement to make Los Angeles more just, equitable and fair for black Angelenos, communities of color and all of our workers, youth and families," he said. "We thank the members of the Guard for their willingness to serve to ensure the safety of demonstrators, businesses, residents and everyone in our city."

Garcetti called for the National Guard on May 30 after heated protests in the Fairfax District that ended with some burglaries and thefts by people police believe were not associated with widespread demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Also, effective today, Pasadena police Chief John Perez suspended the use of carotid-restraint controls by Pasadena officers, the department reported. The department's use-of-force experts say they are exploring alternative techniques and options for confrontations with dangerous or violent suspects.

Many in the crowd said they felt compelled to join what will be a moment in history. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Sunday June 7, 2020.

Other countywide protest events were scheduled today in Venice, Carson, Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale and Pacific Palisades.

