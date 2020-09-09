Hello, My Baby's Name Is…Here Are The Most Popular by State

The names have been counted, literally. The Social Security Administration this week released the official list of the Top 10 Baby Names of 2019.

Emma is no longer a parent's top choice for baby girls. The name has been unseated by Olivia after being the top pick for five years in a row. Liam continues to be the first choice for baby boys for the third year in a row.

Ava remained as the third choice for four consecutive years but William fell from third to fourth place. Noah came in second place and Oliver jumped two spots to replace William as the third favorite among American parents.

Other significant changes to the girl's list: Sophia replaced Isabella in the number four spot on the list and Amelia came in seventh place, ahead of Mia.

As for the boy's list, significant changes from the 2018 list of popular names include Elijah jumping two spots to fifth. Logan was 10th name on the list in 2018 but was replaced by Ethan for 2019. Logan fell out of the top 10 for the first time in three years.

The U.S. Social Security Administration releases a yearly list based on the names parents give their children. Search below to see the most popular names in each state.

The most popular baby names list is typically released on Mother's Day weekend but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.