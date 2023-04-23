Disneyland

Giant Dragon Catches Fire During ‘Fantasmic!' Show at Disneyland

There were no immediate reports of injuries

By Rudy Chinchilla

A prop dragon went up in flames during a performance of “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland Saturday night.

Several videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be the Maleficent Dragon, described as being 45 feet tall, engulfed in fire. Guests were ushered away from the area, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

One video captured a PA announcement telling visitors that the performance could not continue due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Fantasmic!” is a live show featuring a colorful display of water and fireworks at the Rivers of America.

